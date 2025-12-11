We hope we went out with a bang.

The Record staff decided it would devote much of this issue in looking back, so we hope you enjoy the long, detailed history of The Record, which began in 1987 as a printed newspaper; and of Lantman’s which began as The Hinesburgh Inn and then, for the last 100 years, has been a family-owned market, first the Lantman family and now the Busier family.

Click the PDF below to read or download the December 2025 issue.