Shelburne juvenile uninjured in rollover accident. (Photos courtesy of Vermont State Police and Hinesburg Fire Department

The Record Staff

Hinesburg Fire Department was called out to a single-car rollover on Lincoln Hill that looked, at first glance, like a real tragedy: The car went off the road and rolled over into a deep gully and landed on its roof.

But the 16-year-old Shelburne juvenile was unhurt and had been wearing a seatbelt.

HPD Captain Waite determined that the car needed bracing in order to get the driver out so used specialized rescue struts to get the car onto its side and keep it from moving and then successfully rescued the driver.

EMS personnel evaluated the juvenile at the scene and cleared them. No indicators of impairment were observed. The juvenile was released to his father.

Vermont State Police Trooper Ahmed Sharif assisted at the scene and took the photographs. Also assisting was Richmond Rescue.