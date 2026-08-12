2026 Vermont Primary Results
Amanda Janoo will take on Phil Scott for Governor; Molly Gray wins Democratic primary for Lt. Governor
The Record staff report
Thousands turned out across the state to elect Democratic, Republican or Progressive party candidates for the general election in a variety of state races. Many were uncontested. Hinesburg had a steady voter turnout all day and the count wasn’t completed until 10:40 p.m.
Here are the statewide primary results as of Wednesday Aug. 12 at 2:45 p.m. Virtually all ballots (99%) had been counted. Declared party winners are denoted with an asterisk and are in bold. Hinesburg results in parentheses after totals.
U.S. House
GOP (99 percent of vote counted)
*Gerald Malloy: 15,597 (Hinesburg: 66)
Mark Coester: 4,506 (H: 18)
Democrat
*Incumbent U.S. Rep. Becca Balint (unopposed)
Governor
GOP
*Incumbent Phil Scott (unopposed)
Democrat (99 percent)
*Amanda Janoo: 39,405 (H: 416)
Aly Richards: 37,290 (H: 440)
Lt. Governor
*Incumbent John Rodgers (unopposed)
Democrat (99 percent)
*Molly Gray: 50,590 (H: 527)
Ryan McLaren: 22,979 (H: 283)
Esther Charlestin: 9,081 (H: 100)
State Auditor
Democrat (99 percent)
*Tim Ashe: 52,775 (H: 653)
Nicholas Graeter: 8,858 (H: 85)
Dan Towle: 8,502 (H: 96)
Chittenden County States Attorney
Democrat (99%)
*Sarah F. George: 15,931 (H: 543)
Bram Kranichfeld: 14,923 (H: 379)
Chittenden Southeast State Senate
Democrat (99 percent)
*Thomas Chittenden: 9,332 (H: 540)
*Virginia Lyons: 9,149 (H:582)
*Kesha Ram Hinsdale: 8,425 (H: 540)
Elizabeth Ann Hunt: 6,571 (H: 414)
Joanna Grossman: 5,131 (H: 296)
Chittenden County Sheriff
Democrat (99%)
*Daniel Gamelin: 15,876 (H: 492)
Kevin Bloom: 12,135 (H: 360)
Chittenden County High Bailiff
Democrat
*Amy Payne: 8,603 (H: 224)
Paul McManus: 5,248 (H: 124)
Michael “Mikey” Roberts: 2,584 (H: 136)
Helaine “Lainey” Rappaport: 1,778 (H: 41)
Augustus Barkyoumb: 1,691 (H: 27)
Editor’s note: Many thanks to those who gathered votes for the Hinesburg Town Clerk’s Office; Vermont Secretary of State; Associated Press; Vermont Public and VTDigger.org. All primary races not listed were uncontested.