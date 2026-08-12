The Record staff report

Thousands turned out across the state to elect Democratic, Republican or Progressive party candidates for the general election in a variety of state races. Many were uncontested. Hinesburg had a steady voter turnout all day and the count wasn’t completed until 10:40 p.m.

Here are the statewide primary results as of Wednesday Aug. 12 at 2:45 p.m. Virtually all ballots (99%) had been counted. Declared party winners are denoted with an asterisk and are in bold. Hinesburg results in parentheses after totals.

U.S. House

GOP (99 percent of vote counted)

*Gerald Malloy: 15,597 (Hinesburg: 66)

Mark Coester: 4,506 (H: 18)

Democrat

*Incumbent U.S. Rep. Becca Balint (unopposed)

Governor

GOP

*Incumbent Phil Scott (unopposed)

Democrat (99 percent)

*Amanda Janoo: 39,405 (H: 416)

Aly Richards: 37,290 (H: 440)

Lt. Governor

*Incumbent John Rodgers (unopposed)

Democrat (99 percent)

*Molly Gray: 50,590 (H: 527)

Ryan McLaren: 22,979 (H: 283)

Esther Charlestin: 9,081 (H: 100)

State Auditor

Democrat (99 percent)

*Tim Ashe: 52,775 (H: 653)

Nicholas Graeter: 8,858 (H: 85)

Dan Towle: 8,502 (H: 96)

Chittenden County States Attorney

Democrat (99%)

*Sarah F. George: 15,931 (H: 543)

Bram Kranichfeld: 14,923 (H: 379)

Chittenden Southeast State Senate

Democrat (99 percent)

*Thomas Chittenden: 9,332 (H: 540)

*Virginia Lyons: 9,149 (H:582)

*Kesha Ram Hinsdale: 8,425 (H: 540)

Elizabeth Ann Hunt: 6,571 (H: 414)

Joanna Grossman: 5,131 (H: 296)

Chittenden County Sheriff

Democrat (99%)

*Daniel Gamelin: 15,876 (H: 492)

Kevin Bloom: 12,135 (H: 360)

Chittenden County High Bailiff

Democrat

*Amy Payne: 8,603 (H: 224)

Paul McManus: 5,248 (H: 124)

Michael “Mikey” Roberts: 2,584 (H: 136)

Helaine “Lainey” Rappaport: 1,778 (H: 41)

Augustus Barkyoumb: 1,691 (H: 27)

Editor’s note: Many thanks to those who gathered votes for the Hinesburg Town Clerk’s Office; Vermont Secretary of State; Associated Press; Vermont Public and VTDigger.org. All primary races not listed were uncontested.