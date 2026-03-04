Town residents participating in last year’s Community Hang at the Hinesburg Town Common

By Andrea Morgante and Livy Bulger

Come One, Come All, to the 2nd Annual Community Hang at the Hinesburg Town Common (the greenspace next to Parkside Cafe) Sunday, March 8, 3-5 p.m.*

As we say our (hopeful) last farewell to winter, we all need a reason to celebrate the longer days by getting outside together to rekindle our community spirit. Back by popular demand, let’s gather together, warm up by the fire, meet (more of) our neighbors and enjoy some s’mores and chili.

This is a free community event put on by your neighbors and all are welcome to join us.

Last year’s Community Hang, held in February 2025, was such a success that we decided to make it an annual gathering. We’re especially excited to enjoy and celebrate the transformation of our Town Common that happened during the spring and summer of 2025, with more improvements planned including entry ways, walking paths, a community pavilion, gardens, a playground and more.

Over the past two years, the vision for Hinesburg’s Town Common has steadily become reality. Thanks to federal ARPA funds, the site has been graded, drainage installed, and grass planted. With additional support from the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, volunteers planted over 50 trees and shrubs, transforming what was once a vacant lot into a growing public green space for all to enjoy in every season. The goal of this space is to create more public spaces that foster opportunities to gather and build connections with new and old friends alike. We hope you can join us.

Parking is limited at the Town Common. Please access available parking at Town Hall, the United Church, National Bank of Middlebury and the Animal Hospital. Please leave pets at home.

Can’t make the event but want to get involved, donate your time or resources to the continued evolution of the Hinesburg Town Common? Check out this link.. Ready to donate? Here’s more info on how to support the Town Common Project with a financial contribution.

*We recently decided to switch the event to Sunday due to the rainy forecast for Saturday, so please update your calendars.