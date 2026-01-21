The 39th Annual Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, March 28, at Lamoille Union High School, 736 VT-15, Hyde Park, Vermont.

This is the selection tournament for Vermont’s nominees to the national Denker, Haring, Barber, Ashley, and Rockefeller invitationals. This tournament is open to Vermont students in grades K-12. Participants must be Vermont residents or be enrolled in a Vermont public or private school. Vermont resident homeschool students are eligible.

If you are a Hinesburg student chess player and are going to this championship, we’d love to know about you and how you do. Please get in touch with us at editor@hinesburgrecord.org. Thanks!

Chessboards, pieces, and clocks will be provided. No prior tournament experience necessary. High school, 8th grade, and 5th grade sections will be USCF rated, and so USCF membership is required. K-4th and 6-7th grade sections will be unrated, and USCF membership is not required.

Individual and team prizes will be awarded. All players must pre-register for the event. No walk-ins allowed. Registration closes on March 23. Registration may close prior to March 23 due to space limitations. Online registration only, no entries will be accepted via mail or email. Complete rules and registration information can be found at vermontchess.org.