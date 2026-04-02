By Jennifer Morton

Join us for the 3rd CVU Empty Bowls Dinner Fundraiser!

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Where: CVU High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg, VT 05461

This popular event sells out every year so purchase your tickets early to save your spot! Enjoy an evening of community, connection, and support as we come together to help fight hunger in Vermont.

What is Empty Bowls?

Empty Bowls is a global, grassroots movement that brings communities together to combat food insecurity. Guests share a simple meal of soup and bread while raising funds for a local food shelf.

This Year’s Beneficiary

All proceeds will support the Williston Community Food Shelf, which relies entirely on donations from our generous community to help feed neighbors in need within our district.

Dinner Tickets

$25 donation (adult)

$15 donation (child under 12)

Each ticket includes:

A handmade, food-safe ceramic bowl to take home

A dinner of homemade soups (vegan and vegetarian options available)

Artisan bread

Ice cream from Sisters of Anarchy

Your bowl serves as a lasting reminder of the empty bowls we’re helping to fill every day.

Note: Tickets will NOT be sold at the door. Purchase them here.

Silent Auction

Don’t miss our exciting silent auction featuring incredible items from local businesses and community members, including:

Handmade pottery

Wooden cutting boards crafted by CVU students

Donations from vendors at the Shelburne Farmers Market

Gift certificates to local favorites

Specialty food items and beauty products

…and much more!

Bidding is open until 8 p.m. You do not need to be present to win – winners will be notified within 24 hours. Payment accepted: cash, check, or credit card.

We are so grateful for the generous support of our sponsors and community partners.

Can’t Attend? Make a Donation

If you’re unable to join us, please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

Donate online using the green Donations tab

Or mail a check directly to:

Williston Community Food Shelf

PO Box 1605

Williston, VT 05495

(Please note: CVU Empty Bowls)

Need help with tickets or donations? Call 802-482-7194.