The Winter Renaissance Faire returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction this weekend, Feb. 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come inside from the cold and snow and join us for a weekend full of merriment and fun for the whole family.

The Winter Renaissance Faire is an event for all ages, featuring a sundry of performance troupes including singers, musicians and dancers, as well as aerialists, magicians and fight demonstrations.

With over 95 artisans and craft vendors, including over a dozen new to the faire you can discover handcrafted jewelry, woodcrafts, medieval-inspired clothing, leather crafts, swords and armor, mead, and so much more.

Patrons can also indulge their appetites with tasty treats from cultures around the world, both savory and sweet.

The Faire is produced by Vermont Gatherings, a Vermont-based company that is responsible for a number of unique genre-based events including the hugely-popular Vermont Renaissance Faire in June, their Holiday Market and the upcoming Vermont Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Expo.

Tickets for the Faire are available at the door or online here.

Kids under 6 get in FREE. Parking is Free.