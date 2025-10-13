By Danielle Peterson

Hinesburg Nursery School is thrilled to share that we received a $2,330 grant from SCHIP (Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Projects).

Thanks to this support, we added new bookshelves in the teachers’ workspace, expanded our library with diverse and engaging books, and provided each preschooler with their own cubby space. These upgrades have already made a big difference—helping teachers bring more stories into the classroom and giving children a sense of independence and organization.

We’re grateful to SCHIP for investing in our school and our community’s youngest learners.

SCHIP generates the money for area grants by the sale of items donated to SCHIP’s Treasure Resale Shop on Route 7 in Shelburne. From store proceeds, over $750,000 in grants have been made to support food shelves, emergency aid, community projects, education, health and welfare.