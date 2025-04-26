By Kevin Lewis

When over 450 students put their art hats on at Hinesburg Community School, you end up with at least a thousand beautiful pictures. On Friday, April 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., Hinesburg Community School had an art show featuring the best of them.

Each student had at least one piece of art hung in the hallways of Hinesburg Community School. These hallways were quickly filled with parents, teachers and kids. It was literally wall-to-wall in terms of people as well as art.

Sarah Elliott and Rebecca Gove are the art teachers at Hinesburg Elementary School.

“We are ‘artners,’” advises Rebecca.

Sarah Elliott and Rebecca Gove

Together they have revived a tradition of featuring student art that disappeared during COVID. This year is the first year since COVID that there has been an HCS art show.

And what a show it was. Even the preschoolers presented pieces. There were so many original and wonderful renderings using pencil, crayon, paint, glue and you-name-it, that it is truly unfortunate to be able to show a mere handful here. However, there are more photos at urltbd.com.

We hope you see that we have many budding artists in Hinesburg!

Wall-to-wall people and student art at HCS on April 10.

The Pre-school section

“The Green and the Blue” by Benny, 3rd grade, colored pencils

“Food” by Aiden, 4th grade, paper and glue

“Sunsets” by Liliam, 8th grade, paint