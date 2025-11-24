Holiday Craft Fair, Craft Classes
ACCESS CVU will hold a fair at CVU on Saturday, Nov. 29; one-off classes to make gifts, ornaments, cards, etc., begin Dec. 1.
The Hinesburg Record
ACCESS CVU will hold its second craft fair of the season on Saturday, Nov. 29, at CVU; over 150 crafters, food, refreshments.
As the month of November comes to a close, ACCESS CVU’s fall/early winter semester starts to wind down, and yet there are still many classes remaining. The winter/spring semester begins in February. Registration opens Jan. 9, 2026.
There are many craft classes set up for folks to make gifts; ranging from learning wood turning to make ornaments or trees, needle felting a holiday gnome, or making holiday cards with block printing.
The classes begin Dec. 1. For more information and/or to register go to cvsdvt.ce.eleyo.com. Need help getting registered, or have a question about a class?Want to teach with ACCESS CVU? Call 802-482-7194 or email access@cvsdvt.org. We offer senior discounts for our community over 65.