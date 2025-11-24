The Hinesburg Record

ACCESS CVU will hold its second craft fair of the season on Saturday, Nov. 29, at CVU; over 150 crafters, food, refreshments.

As the month of November comes to a close, ACCESS CVU’s fall/early winter semester starts to wind down, and yet there are still many classes remaining. The winter/spring semester begins in February. Registration opens Jan. 9, 2026.

There are many craft classes set up for folks to make gifts; ranging from learning wood turning to make ornaments or trees, needle felting a holiday gnome, or making holiday cards with block printing.

The classes begin Dec. 1. For more information and/or to register go to cvsdvt.ce.eleyo.com. Need help getting registered, or have a question about a class?Want to teach with ACCESS CVU? Call 802-482-7194 or email access@cvsdvt.org. We offer senior discounts for our community over 65.