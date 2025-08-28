By Jen Morton

Welcome Back to Access CVU, your destination for community education based out of CVU high school. Look for fall registration to open on Friday, Aug. 29, and classes will start mid-September. Visit cvsdvt.ce.eleyo.com to view our course offerings and register for classes. Early enrollment secures your spot and helps us plan ahead. If a class is full, we encourage you to join the waitlist in case a spot opens, or we add a new section of popular classes.

Do you know a great instructor we should add to our lineup? Or do you want to teach with us?! Need help with registration or have questions about specific classes? We want to hear from you. Call 802-482-7194 or email access@cvsdvt.org.

New classes will be added monthly. Sign up for our newsletter to get new class announcements and much more. Check our website, cvsdvt.ce.eleyo.com, or follow us at @accessCVU on Instagram for the latest news.

All classes are in-person at CVU high school, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg, VT 05461, or meet online via Zoom or Google Meet. We look forward to seeing you soon at Access CVU!