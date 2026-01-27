Welding Fabrication starts Feb. 9 with Wes and Bob

By Jennifer Morton, Access CVU Program Manager

Happy New Year! We are excited to share that the Winter/Spring semester of Access CVU, your destination for community education based out of CVU high school, is ready to launch. With over 170 classes offered, and more being added weekly, there’s something for everyone.

Some things of note for the new round of offerings:

Are you a maker looking for a new project? We have a wide variety of options that include jewelry making (four unique ring options, a cuff bracelet or a pair of silver studs), weaving a bookmark, or Zentangle. Are you looking for a more immersive experience? How about a 10-week Watercolor for Beginners course or a 12-week pottery class?

Four pottery classes start the week of Feb. 2.

Watercolor for Beginners starts Feb. 5, with Ginny Joyner.

Jewelry Metalsmithing: Stacked Rings starts March 25 with Jolynn

Do the winter blues have you feeling cooped up? We have lot of ways to get you moving, from perennial favorites (Zumba, Yoga, and Tai Chi) to newer options (Strength Training, Essentrics, and Pilates).

How about learning to make a new culinary delight? Vietnamese Street Food, French Onion Soup or Crepes are just some of our yummy options coming up. Or you can focus on Candy Making and make chocolates, fruit gummies and more.

For the full course list, organized by category, check out our website (or Google “Access CVU”). All classes meet in-person at CVU, with the exception of a handful of online classes which will meet over Zoom or Google Meet. You’ll be able to see all the class information and register for a class. Need help getting registered, or have a question about a class? We want to hear from you. Call 802-482-7194 or email access@cvsdvt.org.

As a reminder, early signups help us plan for popular classes – it ensures you a spot in the class, and it avoids classes being canceled due to low enrollment. Our website will indicate if a class is full. And if there’s a waitlist for a class you’re interested in, we encourage you to add your name since we will open up an extra section of a class if we get enough interest.

We provide enrichment and learning opportunities for anyone, anywhere, and anytime. Come explore new passions, ignite your imagination, learn a new skill and connect with lifelong learners.