The Record Staff

“If I Can Get Home This Fall” by CVU teacher Tyler Alexander chronicles the epic story of Dan Mason, a white resident of Glover, Vermont, who served in the Civil War as a soldier in the Sixth Vermont Infantry and as an officer in the Nineteenth U.S. Colored Troops.

Framing the book with letters Mason wrote to his fiancée, Harriet Clark, Alexander connects them with other historical records to create a vivid picture of the brutal war and Mason’s motivation for fighting.

Civil War solider Dan Mason of Glover, Vt. (Photo courtesy of Vermont Historical Society.)

Alexander provides a compelling account of the human cost of war and offers insight about the experiences and attitudes of those who witnessed war firsthand, including enlisted troops and officers, men and women, Democrats and Republicans, and white and Black Americans.

Alexander examines how the most controversial issues of the war – emancipation, the draft, military strategy, the arming of Black troops, and Reconstruction policy – were viewed by the participants who found themselves engulfed in the maelstrom of war, particularly those from a strongly anti-slavery farming community in the hills of northeast Vermont.

The voices from this distant time show what patriotism, courage and moral conviction look like in times of extreme national divisions over race, identity, and the meaning of democracy.

In assessing Alexander’s book, Pulitzer-Prize winning historian James McPherson said, “These are some of the best and most moving of the thousands of Civil War letters I have encountered.”



The letters provide harrowing accounts of combat at places like Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, and Petersburg and also tell a heart-wrenching love story of a young man and woman who dreamed of a post-war life together.

Tyler Alexander (Courtesy photo.)

Alexander taught for 17 years at North Country Union High School in Newport and now teaches U.S. history and AP U.S. government and politics at CVU. His book was published in September by University of Nebraska Press.



Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing at the event. No registration required; email alex@carpentercarse.org with any questions.