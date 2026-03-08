The Hinesburg Record

Kelsey
4h

This is a great article and message. Always curious how to get more engaged and how to engage more people. This is a start.

1 reply by The Hinesburg Record
Tom Carlson
7h

Great article, Geoff. Especially liked the cast of sources. And of course the underlying question about how democracy is working. The relevant motivational quote going around seems to be from former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan: “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” A tough message, but the best push I’ve heard to VOTE. Thank you for all your work.

Distant Neighbor

1 reply by The Hinesburg Record
2 more comments...

