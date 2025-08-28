The Hinesburg Record needs you.

Faced with rising costs, unreliable postal delivery, changing demographics and reading habits, The Record’s Board of Directors is heading to a decision to curtail the printed edition. All of us at The Record feel sadness about this pending decision, but we also see opportunity to give you much more of what you would like from a local news organization in a much more timely fashion.

To help us improve what we offer here on this community website, we need your thoughts on what you’d like us to provide in the way of more timely news and information as well as new or updated features and content.

So we hope you will take a few minutes from your day to fill out our Reader Survey; click here for the survey.

And as part of that survey, we hope you sign up to help us out. Since it began as a mimeographed newsletter in 1987, volunteers and skimpily paid staff have brought you a regular monthly roundup of news and information about our town. It has been a community effort.

We have now beefed up our web-based product but we need help in terms of producing content, updating content on the site, selling ads, writing grants and engaging readers in discussion and debate.

Can you help? If so, be sure to give us your name and email at the bottom of the survey so we can get in touch.

Thanks.