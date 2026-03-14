Students at the 2025 Governor’s Institute of Vermont’s Weather & Climate Science Institute prepare to launch a weather balloon to collect atmospheric data. Photo credit: GIV

By Elizabeth Frascoia

GIV Executive Director

Vermont high school students currently in grades 9-11 are invited to apply for immersive, career-focused summer learning experiences held on Vermont college campuses. Applications are due by March 31 for the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV) Summer 2026 residential programs.

Known as “Institutes,” GIV’s summer learning experiences run for one to two weeks, and are open to any and every Vermont ninth-, tenth-, and eleventh-grade student. Each Institute offers in-depth experiential learning, interacting, and discovery using advanced resources and professional guidance. Throughout the adventure, you experience life on a college campus and build a community with passionate and curious peers from every corner of the state.

Institute areas include Arts, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Global Issues & Youth Action, Health & Medicine, Mathematical Sciences, Technology & Design, and Weather & Climate Science.

Each Institute offers a unique, collaborative and hands-on experience bursting with creative learning and boundless fun! Programs are designed to be accessible to all Vermont families. Tuition is as little as $10 with the sliding scale tuition.

New in 2026, GIV is partnering with UVM to bring the Health & Medicine Institute to Burlington to work with their expert professors and healthcare professionals. Alongside learning about careers from nursing to respiratory therapy, biomedical research to dentistry, and surgery to psychology, students will have the opportunity to earn a Vermont Emergency First Responder (VEFR) certification, which allows them to work on local ambulance crews.

“My GIV experience showed me the value of pursuing my interests deeply and taught me the importance of collaboration and creative problem-solving,” said recent Entrepreneurship alum Dhruv Patel. “It made me realize that I can turn my passions into a career while contributing to a bigger purpose. GIV helped me visualize a future where I’m confident in my path and driven to make a difference.”

Learn more and apply at www.giv.org. The application deadline is March 31.

The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Over 42 years, GIV has served more than 14,000 Vermont students, and each year more than 75 percent of them require financial assistance. Community support helps ensure that all interested Vermont students can participate, regardless of family income. To learn more about supporting GIV, visit www.giv.org/support.