Hours:

Monday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location:

69 Ballard’s Corner Road, Hinesburg, Vermont

Contact Info:

www.carpentercarse.org

library@carpentercarse.org

802-482-2878

All Ages: Community Art Project – Who We Are

Here at the library, we are excited to have a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together to create a lasting and meaningful piece of public art, led by artist Terry Zigmund of Burlington Community Glass Studio. Terry’s vision for this project includes 112 individual glass tiles, each one made by a member of the community. We hope you will attend one of the workshops and be a part of this collaborative art. Together, we will create a glass and ceramic mosaic mural reflective of our values. This collaborative piece will become public art on display at the library. The colors we choose for our tiles will tell a story about citizenship, belonging, history, culture, and society.

Please join us for one of the tile-making workshops. These are drop-in unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, April 14, 9:30 a.m.*

Saturday, April 18, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 29, 2:15 p.m.**

Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 11, 6 p.m.

*This session is reserved for Storytime families.

**Reserved for after school youth participants (contact jen@carpentercarse.org to register)

Youth Happenings at Carpenter-Carse Library

For more information about any of these programs contact jen@carpentercarse.org.

Weekly Storytime: Tuesdays, April 7, 14, 21, and 28, at 9:30 a.m.

Join the fun with picture books, songs, and rhymes that are designed to promote early language, fine motor, and pre-literacy skills in a friendly environment! Each week we will finish up Storytime with snacks, coffee for the adults, simple crafts or sensory play, and book browsing. Storytime is designed for babies, toddlers, and preschool aged children and their caregivers. No registration is required.

Music and Movement Storytime: Fridays, April 10, 17, and 24, 9:30 a.m.

Carpenter-Carse is offering an interactive early childhood program featuring instrument exploration, songs, fingerplays, dance and movement, and singable stories. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers can join us every Friday morning for moving, grooving, and fun. Like all library programs, this program is free and open to everyone. No registration required.

Saturday Family Playtime: Saturdays in April at 10 a.m.

Young children and their caregivers are invited to join us in the library community room every Saturday morning for play time, pop-up storytimes, and socializing. Coffee and tea will be provided for adults, and families can browse for books afterwards. Library staff will provide a rotating selection of activities and play themes. No registration required.

Read To A Dog: Tuesdays, April 7 and 24, at 3-4 p.m.

If you’d like to practice your reading skills, drop in at the library every other Tuesday after school to read to Ivy the Bassett Hound, a certified therapy dog. There’s no need to sign up, just head to the children’s library and pick out a favorite book to share with Ivy.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Thursdays, April 2, 9, 16, and 30, from 3-4:30 p.m.

Each week library volunteers work with students in grades 4-8 in learning the basics of Dungeons and Dragons, including character creation, understanding game mechanics, and how to work together to create and play in their own campaigns. D&D CLub follows the school calendar. If your child is interested in participating in this semester’s session of D&D, parents can email jen@carpentercarse.org.

Middle School Book Club: Thursday, April 16, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

We invite middle school students who are interested in reading and discussing all kinds of books (chapter books, memoirs, graphic novels) that are generally geared toward students in grades 6-8. Students will receive each month’s book from the library then meet on the third Thursday of the month to engage in a fun discussion, eat snacks, hang out with friends, and decide what to read next. Email jen@carpentercarse.org to reserve your spot and receive all the necessary info to get started in this monthly club!

Adult Programs

For more information about any of these programs contact alex@carpentercarse.org.

Hands and Needles: Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon.

Bring whatever project you’re working on (quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc.) to this weekly program for a morning of creativity and conversation. No registration required.

Senior Meet-Up: Mondays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Do you remember rotary phones? Bike riding without helmets? The Ed Sullivan Show? 8-track tapes? Then this meetup is for you. Come gather and talk, schmooze and kvetch, share and laugh with other seniors. Coffee and tea will be provided. No registration required.

Folk Jam – Live Music with SongFarmers of Hinesburg: Thursday, April 2, 6-8 p.m.

Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music? Come join the SongFarmers during their monthly gathering and participate in this wonderful live music offering. Listeners are also welcome. Free and open to the public in the library’s community room, or outdoors as weather allows. No registration required. Contact alex@carpentercarse.org with any questions.

LGBTQ+ Mental Health Community Conversation: Friday, April 3, 6-8 p.m.

This Community Conversation, presented by NAMI Vermont, will feature three to four panelists from the LGBTQIA community who will share their expertise on the intersection of gender identity, sexual orientation, and mental health identity. No matter your background or connection to the subject area, these sessions offer valuable insights and actionable information in an open, honest, and welcoming environment. Light refreshments will be provided. More info and to register here.

Mystery Book Group: Wednesday, April 8, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This informal group will meet the second Wednesday of each month to chat about a mystery novel – ranging from cozy to gritty. Contact alex@carpentercarse.org with any questions or to reserve a copy of the book (as available).

Fighting Food Waste: Tuesday, April 28, 7-8 p.m.

Join Kat Moody from CSWD for an eye-opening look into reducing food waste. We’ll begin with a screening of Eating Trash, a documentary that explores the global issue of food waste and the surprising solutions already underway.

After the film, stick around for a short, practical presentation on how you can take action locally. Learn the ways to cut food waste at home, discover how local Vermont businesses and restaurants are creatively repurposing food scraps, and explore community-driven food recovery efforts like gleaning, food shelves, and food pantries. No registration required. Contact alex@carpentercarse.org with any questions.

Decision-Making in the Age of Plastics: Wednesday, April 29, 7-8 p.m.

Come join a conversation with National Geographic Explorer and author Rachael Zoe Miller about her book, Decision-Making in the Age of Plastics. Rachael will walk you through a chapter of her choose-your-own-adventure-style guide to making informed decisions that are best for you and your family’s health, the environment and your budget. Be ready to share your own purchasing priorities, concerns and successes in an open, constructive dialogue. No registration required. Contact alex@carpentercarse.org with any questions.

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity Info Session: Thursday, April 30, 6-7 p.m.

Join us to learn more about Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming homes in Hinesburg. Construction begins on this project this spring. Learn more about the program and details of the application process. Volunteers are also needed for this project so we’ll share volunteer opportunities as well. No registration required. Contact alex@carpentercarse.org with any questions.