From a press release

Mercy Connections is seeking women across Vermont to join its Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program, a powerful initiative that supports incarcerated women as they transition back into the community.

This life-changing program trains mentors to provide guidance, encouragement, and support to women affected by the criminal justice system. A new five-week training series begins Sept. 10 and runs through Oct. 8, held every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Mercy Connections in Burlington.

Upon completing training, mentors are carefully matched with mentees – women currently incarcerated, under community supervision, or in pre-trial services – through a collaborative process involving the Vermont Department of Corrections and local partners. No prior experience with the justice system is required.

The program responds to a growing crisis: since 1980, Vermont’s population has increased by 26 percent, while the rate of incarcerated women has skyrocketed by over 500 percent, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. Programs like this offer an essential alternative to incarceration by promoting long-term stability and reducing the risk of reoffending.

Mentors come from all walks of life and commit to a minimum of one year. They serve as role models and support systems, helping women navigate challenges such as addiction, mental health struggles, unemployment, and housing insecurity.

In addition to initial training, mentors receive ongoing support through group meetings, continuing education on reentry issues, and community-building events.

Mentoring changes lives. The Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program has a proven track record of helping women to successfully reestablish their lives post-incarceration. Join Mercy Connections in creating pathways to hope, healing, and lasting transformation.

For more information or to enroll in training please contact Mercy Connections’ Director of Justice, Mentoring & Reentry Programs, Joanne Nelson, at jnelson@mercyconnections.org or at 802-846-7164.