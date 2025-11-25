Bernie on the Road: An Engaging Video Showing Why Our Senator's Message Resonates
The 84-year-old Senator goes into West Virginia and talks to people who feel they have been ignored by both political parties and learn that Bernie is not as evil as right-wing pundits say.
Editor’s Note: This video is worth watching, regardless of how you feel about politics, or whether you support Sen. Bernie Sanders’ view of life or President Donald Trump’s. The video shows how we have much more in common than we think. This is not a polemic; it is a conversation.
This video was done by the folks at More Perfect Union. Their website is here, their Substack is here.