The Record Staff Report

So if you were Town Manager Todd Odit or a member of the Hinesburg selectboard, what would you do in this situation?

FEMA, the federal disaster relief agency, has, at each step in the process, given the necessary approvals for 75 percent federal reimbursement to rebuild the two Beecher Hill Road bridges damaged by floods in 2024.

For the last year, FEMA has been erratic about reimbursement, particularly after former Department of Homeland Security (FEMA’s parent agency) Secretary Kristi Noem required her sign-off on all projects over $100,000. (Her replacement pledged to Congress that he would eliminate that requirement and speed up the process.)

Since Feb. 14, DHS (and FEMA) have been closed because of a Congressional dispute over funding the agency, and there is no end in sight for the dispute.

For the town to get into this year’s construction cycle, it must move forward: that is, accept the best bid and get going.

On Wednesday night, the selectboard listened to Odit’s recommendation and voted to accept the second-lowest bid and begin work.

Odit admitted there was a little risk, but “I’m not worried that (FEMA) won’t come through. It’s more a question of timing and having some assurance. … The disaster was declared, funding was approved.” But it would be nice to know, he added, how much money FEMA will actually send to the town – and when.

But he explained that the need to move now was because the winning construction company needs to get orders in for cement culverts in time and otherwise the project could face major delays.

The board approved the bid of Poulin Companies for $1.22 million, which Odit said was well within the budgeted amount. As some of this project was part of a bond issue (approved by voters last fall), Odit is working with the Vermont Bond Bank to free up cash as needed for the early part of the project.

As a side note: the lowest bid of $1.12 million was not accepted because the bidder failed to finish the bid application, Odit said. The company didn’t sign it nor was there any of the required information about a construction bond.

The bridge closest to North Road was given a temporary repair after the summer 2024 flood, but the lower bridge is completely washed out.

The rest of Wednesday’s meeting was fairly routine. Here’s what happened: