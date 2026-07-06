Braving the Heat, the Runners Accept the Challenge
Hinesburg's annual Hobble Hill Run was graced with some of the hottest temperatures of the year, but that didn't deter a few brave souls – young and not as young.
Many thanks to the runners and all who made it possible. Photos by Mary Jo Brace and Jen McCuin.
Here are the winning results of the 2026 Hilly Hobble:
2K (12 and under) Boys, Timothy Miller with a time of 6:54
2K Girls, Mariana Dominguez Kellog, 7:50
5K Female 13-18, Danika Moller, 30:47
5K Male 13-18, Oren Miller, 22:38
5K Male 19-35, Justin Lapointe, 25:30
5K Female 36-50, Bekah Gordon, 29:39
5K Male 36-50, Jonathan Slason, 25:37
10K Male 19-35, Zach Marshall, 44:45
10K Female 36-50, Kendra Geeslin, 51:10
10K Male 36-50, Joe Pasteris, 50:36
10K Male 51-plus, J.T. Henley, 63:01