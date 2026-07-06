Many thanks to the runners and all who made it possible. Photos by Mary Jo Brace and Jen McCuin.

Here are the winning results of the 2026 Hilly Hobble:

2K (12 and under) Boys, Timothy Miller with a time of 6:54

2K Girls, Mariana Dominguez Kellog, 7:50

5K Female 13-18, Danika Moller, 30:47

5K Male 13-18, Oren Miller, 22:38

5K Male 19-35, Justin Lapointe, 25:30

5K Female 36-50, Bekah Gordon, 29:39

5K Male 36-50, Jonathan Slason, 25:37

10K Male 19-35, Zach Marshall, 44:45

10K Female 36-50, Kendra Geeslin, 51:10

10K Male 36-50, Joe Pasteris, 50:36

10K Male 51-plus, J.T. Henley, 63:01