If you plan to do any type of digging on your property, you or your contractor must contact Dig Safe™ at 811 at least 72 hours prior to digging.

Dig Safe will notify member utilities, who will locate buried facilities they own and ensure they are clearly marked. If you plan to work within 18 inches of the marked lines, please make sure it is dug by hand.

How to Detect a Gas Leak

Smell: Natural gas is normally odorless. VGS adds an odorant similar to the smell of rotten eggs, so it can be easily recognized.

Sight: You may see a white cloud, mist, fog, bubbles in standing water, or blowing dust. You may also see vegetation that appears to be dead or dying.

Sound: It may result in an unusual noise that replicates the sound of roaring, hissing, or whistling.

If you suspect a leak, move immediately to a safe location. Call VGS at 800-639-8081 or call 911 with the exact location. Do not smoke or operate electrical switches or appliances. These items may produce a spark that might result in a dangerous condition. Do not assume someone else will report the condition.

Be safe

Visit vgsvt.com/be-safe for more safety information.