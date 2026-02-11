Katie Nickitas

By Katie Nickitas

For The Hinesburg Record

Hello Hinesburg community, my name is Katie Nickitas and I am asking for your support as I run for the CVSD school board. For those who don’t know me, I have called Vermont home for over 20 years. I am a licensed social worker with a career dedicated to education policy and advocacy. Between 2015 and 2023, I had the privilege of working within the halls of CVU. That experience was transformative; it revealed to me the incredible potential of our students, but it also highlighted the systemic gaps that prevent many from reaching that potential.

After leaving CVU to pursue my master’s degree at Columbia University, I have returned to Vermont with a sharpened focus and a renewed commitment to our community. I am running because I believe our district needs leadership that balances professional expertise in human development with a fierce commitment to democratic transparency.

Prioritizing Academic Recovery and Special Education

We often speak of our district as a leader in Vermont education, but we must be honest about what the data tells us. According to recent iReady testing, 37 percent of our students are not proficient in reading, and 44 percent are not proficient in math. These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet – they represent nearly half of our student body struggling with the foundational tools they need to succeed in life. These gaps in math and reading proficiency are unacceptable and I have not yet heard how the district intends to address these deficiencies.

As a social worker and special education advocate, I know first-hand when students struggle academically, they often end up marginalized on the “outskirts” of the school community. They lose confidence, they disengage, and the support systems intended to catch them are often overstretched. My highest priority is ensuring our Special Education department is robustly supported. We must move beyond “compliance” and toward a model where every student, regardless of their learning profile, has the resources they need to thrive. We need to invest in evidence-based interventions that move those proficiency numbers in the right direction starting now.

The Turf Field: A Matter of Safety, Science, and Democracy

One of the most pressing issues currently facing our district is the proposal for a privately funded artificial turf field at CVU. While I understand the desire for improved athletic facilities, I stand firmly against this proposal for three primary reasons:

1. Health and environmental safety: We cannot ignore the science surrounding PFAS (“forever chemicals”). These substances are linked to significant health risks, and the environmental impact of microplastics leaching into our town’s water table is a risk we simply cannot afford to take. Vermont’s legislative move to ban PFAS-added turf by 2026 should be a clear signal to us: this technology is outdated and potentially dangerous.

2. Student well-being and injury risks: As a health professional, student safety is my baseline. Data suggests that synthetic surfaces can lead to higher rates of non-contact injuries, including concussions and ligament tears. We should be investing in the safest possible environments for our athletes, not trading their physical safety for a surface that is easier to schedule.

3. The preservation of the democratic process: This is perhaps the most critical point. When a private group offers to fund a $5.5 million facility, it can feel like a “gift.” However, by allowing private funding to circumvent the traditional budget process, we are effectively silencing the voters. Public school facilities should be governed by the voters, not those who can write the biggest check. Accepting this funding takes the “choice and voice” away from the taxpayers who will be responsible for the long-term maintenance and eventual disposal of the field. I am committed to full transparency regarding where private money comes from and ensuring that major district decisions remain in the hands of the voters.

Title IX and the Culture of Belonging

The ongoing Department of Education investigation into alleged Title IX violations regarding our policies for transgender and gender non-conforming students is a serious matter. My stance is rooted in my professional ethics: every student deserves a school environment where they are safe, seen, and respected. Title IX is a vital tool for ensuring non-discrimination. Outside political pressures will not impact my core ethical principles or what is best for our kids. I am committed to each and every student reaching their full potential, in all areas. As a board member, I will advocate for policies that follow the law while fiercely protecting the dignity of all students, ensuring that CVSD remains a leader in inclusion rather than a place where students feel targeted.

I am running to be a voice for the students who feel unheard, the parents who are worried about their child’s academic progress, and the taxpayers who want to know their money (and their vote) still matters. My priorities are clear: academic excellence, robust special education support, and a commitment to the health and safety of our environment.

I look forward to the opportunity to serve the Hinesburg community and to work alongside you to help our students achieve their academic and personal goals.