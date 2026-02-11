Merrily Lovell

By Merrily Lovell

For The Hinesburg Record

After considerable reflection and self-evaluation, I have decided to run for another three-year selectboard term. I have enjoyed working with my fellow selectboard members, (Town Manager) Todd (Odit), (Assistant Town Manager) Joy (Grossman), the rest of the town staff, and members of the Hinesburg community. I would be grateful to continue to serve my town in this way.

My career was as a biology teacher in Waldorf schools. Although there is little biology involved in selectboard duties, I have found that many capacities I developed as a teacher, such as listening carefully, educating thoughtfully, practicing patience and working collaboratively with groups, have been useful in my selectboard work. As a teacher, I felt satisfaction from the feeling that I was serving others. I feel the same satisfaction in serving the people of Hinesburg. I am grateful to be connected to my town in this way.

I do not have a particular goal for my selectboard work. My general goal is to make decisions that are best for the town, both in the present and into the future. Those decisions are not always easy.

I am pleased with many of the accomplishments during my time on the board. One that stands out is the long journey and final success of the new wastewater treatment plant. Although this project was controversial and very expensive, it was mandated by the state, and we had to comply. The cost seemed way too high for our little town, but with help from the architectural firm we hired, Aldrich and Elliott; the hard work of our former town administrator, Renae Marshall; and the creativity and financial expertise of our current town manager Todd Odit, we were able to secure funding. The facility was completed in December and is doing an excellent job, better than the old lagoons, of cleaning our water before is goes into the LaPlatte and eventually Lake Champlain.

The board has been active in the development of low-cost housing in Hinesburg. I voted in favor of supplying funds to support Kelly’s Field 2, which was completed in January 2025, and the Windy Ridge and Habitat for Humanity projects, both of which are slated to begin building this spring.

The mitigation of the contaminated water coming from the old landfill was another difficult issue. I felt strongly, along with other board members, that the town needed to listen to those who were affected and do something to address this issue. After much research and testing, POET (point of entry treatment) systems were installed in the houses affected, and we are continuing to explore long term solutions.

I was also glad to participate in the expansion of conserved land in town in supporting the acquisition of the Carse property, adding 291 acres to our existing Town Forest, and to support the conservation of the 177-acre Ballard Farm.

The development of our Town Common is another project I have supported. Recently, the board approved the contract to build a pavilion in the park. Many volunteers have worked hard with plans and fundraising to create this space, which will be a valued community gathering spot for years to come.

I have distilled the topics the board has dealt with and put out the selectboard highlights in a Front Porch Forum post after every meeting so townspeople can be informed on work the board is doing.

Controversial issues have at least two sides. I strive to listen to all the sides. The Quaker motto: “Every person has a piece of the truth” guides my listening. I hope you will feel free to reach out to me with any concerns you may have, and I hope you will feel confident to support me to run for another term.