By Cassandra Townshend

For The Hinesburg Record

After serving three years on the CVSD school board, I am excited to run for another term. I have learned so much during my time on the board, and I would welcome the opportunity to continue supporting and serving our community.

I’ll be the first to admit that joining the school board three years ago was quite an adventure, shaped by complex funding structures, economic challenges, and a healthcare cost crisis, all of which significantly impacted our educational community. Through this experience, I’ve learned that transparency matters, listening to all community voices is essential, and balancing a budget that supports both student well-being and academic growth, while remaining fiscally responsible, is a challenge worth taking on.

Having grown up in Montpelier with the Statehouse as a backdrop, I have always valued civic engagement and have built a career centered on helping others. As a parent of a sixth and seventh grader and with my husband working as an educator at a career and technical high school, I am deeply connected to the daily realities facing students, families, and educators. From serving as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer advocating for foster children in court, to more than 20 years working in educational settings as a paraeducator, behavior specialist, school social worker, and special education administrator, and now in my current role at UVM supporting the professional learning of Vermont educators, my work has consistently focused on supporting students, families, caregivers, and the communities to which I am deeply committed.

As a member of the Policy Committee, I’m proud of the thoughtful work of our school board in centering policies on what’s best for students and our community, and in developing policies that align with best practices and state guidance. Regarding the recent Title IX investigation, I stand with our transgender and gender nonconforming students and remain dedicated to the success, growth, and sense of belonging of all students.

I also know that our education system cannot bear the burden of education reform alone, and I value bringing people together with diverse perspectives to develop innovative, collaborative solutions that help our students, schools, and communities thrive. In general, I am open to partnerships with outside organizations when they align with district values, include clear governance and long-term cost considerations, and ensure equitable access for students across the district. Regarding the proposed privately funded artificial turf field at CVU, while it presents a unique opportunity, it is important to consider health, environmental impact, maintenance, and equity, while ensuring a transparent process with meaningful opportunities for community input and adequate time to learn and understand the proposal.

Looking ahead, my highest priorities for the district include supporting student well-being and academic growth, maintaining inclusive and welcoming school environments for all students, strengthening trust through transparency and communication, and making fiscally responsible decisions in a challenging budget landscape. I love Vermont and our Hinesburg community, and I would be honored to continue serving as school board director for Hinesburg while advocating for a balanced approach that supports students, schools, and our community. I would greatly appreciate your support on March 3.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions. I’d be happy to meet for coffee or connect by phone.