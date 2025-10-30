By Aimee Frost

We’re excited to share that the Carpenter-Carse Library will be undergoing two important upgrades to better serve our community.



On Friday (10/31) , a new HVAC unit will be installed to provide a more comfortable, climate-controlled environment for both patrons and staff. This upgrade is especially meaningful given the library’s role as a cooling shelter during hot summer days and a warming shelter during winter power outages. The library will remain open during the installation.



On Monday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 5 automatic doors will be installed at the main library and community room entrances. These doors will enhance accessibility for individuals with mobility challenges, visual impairments, families with strollers, and anyone carrying items. During this work, the main entrance to the library will be through the community room.



This project is partially funded through the Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities grant from the American Library Association.



The library thanks you for your patience as we make these improvements to ensure the library remains a welcoming and inclusive space for all. We invite you to stop by and experience the library’s enhanced comfort and accessibility.