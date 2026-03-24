By Amanda Segovia Bradley

Friends of the Carpenter-Carse Library, Secretary

On a March evening in Hinesburg, something special happened. The Town Hall filled with neighbors, conversation, laughter, and more than 90 pieces of original local artwork – all in support of a shared goal: strengthening one of the community’s most important gathering spaces.

The first annual Carpenter-Carse Library Art Night Benefit, hosted by the Friends of the Carpenter-Carse Library on March 14, brought people together in a way that felt both celebratory and deeply meaningful. By the end of the night, the event had raised nearly $10,000 to support the expansion of the library’s community room.

More than 60 local artists generously donated original artwork for the event, creating a vibrant and inspiring atmosphere. Each ticket holder left with a piece of art, making the evening not only a fundraiser, but a true celebration of local creativity.

The success of the event was made possible by the collective effort of many – the artists who donated their work, local sponsors and businesses who contributed financially and in-kind, and the many community members who attended and helped spread the word.

The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. Attendees have shared how meaningful it was to gather, reconnect, and experience an evening centered around creativity and community. Many described the event as a joyful and memorable night that brought people together in a special way.

“We hoped to create something that felt like a true community gathering,” said a member of the Friends group. “The response has been incredibly heartwarming and a reminder of how much people value opportunities to come together.”

Building on this momentum, the Friends of the Carpenter-Carse Library are already planning another community event for this fall.

Those interested in getting involved are warmly invited to attend an open meeting of the Friends group on Saturday, March 28, at 4 p.m. at the Carpenter-Carse Library. It’s a great opportunity to learn more, share ideas, and be part of future efforts to support the library.

The Carpenter-Carse Library continues to be a vital space in Hinesburg – a place where people gather to learn, connect, and grow. Events like the Art Night Benefit highlight not only the importance of that space, but the strength and generosity of the community that supports it.

For more information or to get involved, please join the upcoming meeting or reach out to the Friends of the Carpenter-Carse Library at Friends@carpentercarse.org.