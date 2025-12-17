By The Record Staff

The Carpenter-Carse Library is proposing the town pay 11 percent more in FY2027 than it did last year, joining a number of departments – and the school district – that are asking the selectboard – and perhaps eventually voters – to support budget increases their directors say are absolutely needed to do their jobs well and serve the needs of the community.

The library is asking for $284,500, an increase of $28,500 from the year before. With a total proposed budget of $374,225, several large items are the reason for the percentage increase and are the usual suspects: healthcare, maintenance and an expansion of library space.

Library Director Jill Andersen said an employee is changing healthcare coverage (and, overall, health insurance costs are rising), which results in a $7,050 added expense. Further, the library is adding to deferred maintenance, in part because this year saw one of its three HVAC systems had to be replaced and “we’ve kind of depleted our deferred maintenance fund.”

Charts supplied by the Carpenter-Carse Library.

The library is not a municipal department but is an independent nonprofit that gets the bulk of its income from the town. However, the library is taking a hit on the revenue side because it has decided to no longer rent extra space to the west of the Community Room.

Andersen explained that an active “Friends of the Library” group has plans for how to incorporate the rental space into the Community Room and also create small meeting and study areas.

“We have a new group of people who are taking (Friends of the Library) over, and they’re very motivated, and they’re excited. A lot of them have young children who participate in our events. They’re excited for the prospect of expanding that programming space.”

The current community room, she added, is not suitable for a lot of events and for children’s programs – the space is too small or it gets too hot. A larger room and a conference room and private study spaces will add much to what the library can offer.

Andersen said there will be a concerted effort to secure additional grants this year, although “you can’t pay people with grants. You can’t pay your utility bills with grants.” Nonetheless, she is projecting an increase of $11,750 in grants to partially offset the loss of $14,700 rental income.

Interestingly the allocations for books and materials is down, in part because the library has discontinued several of its digital services which are inordinately expensive.

“The care for the library comes from the people who are here and run it and put a lot of thought and time into making sure that what we’re offering meets the community’s needs.”