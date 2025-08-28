As summer winds down and school starts back up, we continue to be here for you with plenty of free reading material, Wi-Fi, computer access, crafts, puzzles, and so much more. Our programming calendar is filling right up this month with special events that celebrate community.

Books to look for in September include Clown Town by Mick Herron, The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown, What We Can Know by Ian McEwan, A Slowly Dying Cause by Elizabeth George, The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand, and We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution by Jill Lepore.

NOFA Pizza Social at Trillium Hill Farm: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 5-7:30 p.m.

If you are not quite ready to let go of summer, make it last a bit longer by joining us at the NOFA Pizza Social at Trillium Hill Farm in Hinesburg. We will be set up from 5-6:30 p.m. with library information and activities. Stop by our table and say hello.

For more information about the Social and to purchase tickets, please visit nofavt.org/events/trillium-hill-farm-pizza-social

Memorial Children’s Garden Dedication: Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.

The entire community is invited to celebrate our new Children’s Garden on the west side of the library, where we will dedicate this space in memory of longtime educator and community member Shelley Henson. Carpenter-Carse Library was awarded a SCHIP grant this year to create an outdoor gathering and play space for families and children. In addition to these grant funds, our library has received generous donations from community members in Shelley’s name, which we have used to further enhance this space and purchase reading materials for the children’s library. On Sept. 13 we will gather outdoors at the library to place a plaque and remember Shelley’s contributions to our early childhood community. Please also join us for refreshments and child-friendly activities.

September Youth Happenings at Carpenter-Carse Library

For more information about any of these programs contact jen@carpentercarse.org

Weekly Storytime: Tuesdays, Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Join the fun with picture books, songs, movement, and rhymes that are designed to promote early language, fine motor, and pre-literacy skills in a friendly environment! Each week we will finish up Storytime with snacks, coffee for the adults, simple crafts or sensory play, and book browsing. Storytime is designed for babies, toddlers, and preschool aged children and their caregivers. No registration is required.

Saturday Family Playtime: Saturdays in September at 10 a.m.

Young children and their caregivers are invited to join us in the library community room every Saturday morning for play time, pop-up storytimes, and socializing. Coffee and tea will be provided for adults, and families can browse for books afterwards. Library staff will provide a rotating selection of activities and play themes. No registration required.

LEGO Club: Wednesdays, Sept. 3-Oct. 8, 2-3:15 p.m.

After school LEGO Club is back! Students in grades K-4 are invited to sign up for this fun and educational program that happens every Wednesday from 2-3:15 PM from Sept. 3 through Oct. 8. Students have the choice every week to work on their own or with others on weekly challenges or their own creations. To reserve a spot for your child in LEGO Club, please call us at 482-2878, email jen@carpentercarse.org, or visit the circulation desk. We hope you can join us for LEGOs, friends, and fun.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Thursdays in September at 3-4:30 p.m.

Each week library volunteers work with students in grades 4-8 in learning the basics of Dungeons and Dragons, including character creation, understanding game mechanics, and how to work together to create and play in their own campaigns. The program also provides a space for these kids to form their own groups, giving them the tools and confidence to continue playing and developing their own adventures together. Beginners and experienced players are welcome to contact jen@carpentercarse to reserve your spot.

STEM Explorers: Session 1, Friday, Sept. 12, 3-4:15 p.m.

With funding from the Vermont Space Grant Consortium, Carpenter-Carse Library is offering a series of monthly after-school programs for students in kindergarten through grade 4 during the first semester of the 2025-2026 school year. Each session of this playful and curiosity-driven program will be taught by educator Linda Segovia Wise, and you can learn more about each month’s themes and activities on our website. Families are invited to email jen@carpentercarse.org to sign up for each session.

Session 1: Fibonacci in Nature – The Math of Beauty: Did you know that pinecones, sunflowers, and seashells follow a secret math pattern? In this session, students will explore the Fibonacci sequence, a pattern that appears in spirals, petals, and more. Through nature walks, drawing spirals, and hands-on activities with natural objects, students will learn how math lives in the world around us – and how beautiful it can be.

Middle School Book Club: Thursday, Sept. 18, at 5:30-6:30 p.m.

We invite middle school students who are interested in reading and discussing all kinds of books (chapter books, memoirs, graphic novels) that are generally geared toward students in grades 6-8. Students will receive each month’s book from the library then meet on the third Thursday of the month to engage in a fun discussion, eat snacks, hang out with friends, and decide what to read next. Email jen@carpentercarse.org to reserve your spot and receive all the necessary info to get started in this monthly club.

CCL Adult Programs September

For more information about any of these programs contact alex@carpentercarse.org

Hands and Needles: Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon.

Bring whatever project you’re working on (quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc.) to this weekly program for a morning of creativity and conversation. No registration required.

Senior Meet-Up: Mondays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Do you remember rotary phones? Bike riding without helmets? The Ed Sullivan Show? 8-track tapes? Then this meetup is for you. Come gather and talk, schmooze and kvetch, share and laugh with other seniors. Coffee and tea will be provided. No registration required.

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity Info Session: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Join us to learn more about Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming homes in Hinesburg. Learn more about the program and get details of the application process. Volunteers are also needed. Learn about volunteer opportunities and how you can get involved. No registration required but email Alex with any questions. More info is available at www.vermonthabitat.org.

SongFarmers of Hinesburg: Thursday, Sept. 4, 6-8 p.m.

Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old-time, blues, country, and folk music? Come join the SongFarmers during their monthly gathering and participate in this wonderful live music offering. Listeners are also welcome. Free and open to the public in the library’s community room, or outdoors as weather allows.

Health Literacy Resources for Seniors: Monday, Sept. 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where can you find accurate and reliable health information online? And how can you spot potentially harmful misinformation? It’s becoming increasingly difficult in today’s online world to know which sources of health information to trust. Maria Avery, the Community Outreach Manager for UVM Libraries, is here to help. Maria will show us how to recognize trustworthy sources of information and guide us through some of the valuable online resources that UVM Libraries provide to our community. No registration required, but email Alex with questions.

Mystery Book Club: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Meet with other readers at the library to discuss a mystery novel – ranging from cozy to gritty. Please email alex@carpentercarse.org to receive a copy of the book and to let us know you will attend.

Craft Evening – Making Outdoor Play Food: Friday, Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m.

We’re looking for volunteers who like to let their creative juices flow. Our wonderful new children’s garden is in need of some play props that can live outside. Drop in to help us paint rocks and turn them into colorful play food for our playhouse. We’ll supply the snacks, drinks, and materials, you supply the time and creativity. No artistic expertise or registration required, but email Alex with questions.

College Research Fundamentals for High School Seniors: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 7-8 p.m.

High school seniors – we’re here to help you prepare for the next step of your academic career with this intro to doing academic research in college. Maria Avery, the Community Outreach Manager for UVM Libraries, will guide prospective college students through some essential tips and tricks for doing research in college. She’ll showcase some of the valuable resources that university libraries provide and give advice on how to make the most of your school’s libraries and research tools to help you succeed. No registration required, but email Alex with questions.

Save for October: Meet Elia the Therapy Dog: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2-3 p.m.

Elia, a trained therapy dog, will be joining us once a month to meet with patrons of all ages. Engaging with a therapy dog has been shown to have many physical and emotional benefits. Stop by to visit with Elia and bring some calm and relaxation to your day – she’d love to meet you. No registration required, but email Alex with questions.