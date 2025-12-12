For the Record

James Clark and Annie Denny (center) flanked by cutouts of Progressive Insurance marketing characters Flo and Jamie

Carter Insurance Agency – a locally owned, full-service company originating in Bristol, with offices in Middlebury, Brandon and St Johnsbury – is proud to announce the opening of its new office in the Aubuchon shopping center in Hinesburg. Staffing the office are James Clark and Annie Denny, both experienced professionals dedicated to serving the community.

James is a U.S. Navy veteran, originally from Colorado, who moved to Salisbury with his wife, Kristen, and their three children in 2021. He has a background in intelligence, leadership and business coaching.

Annie is a Bristol native where she enjoys spending every spare moment with her adult children and new grandchild. She has a background in education, accounting, IT and customer service. Together, they provide a well-rounded team ready to meet the needs of Hinesburg residents and businesses.

Carter Insurance Agency, founded in 2008, offers comprehensive coverage designed to fit real lives, whether it’s protecting a family home, a small business, or the adventures that make Vermont living unique.

With deep roots in Addison County, Carter has built lasting relationships by listening carefully, tailoring coverage and standing by clients when it matters most. The new Hinesburg office continues that tradition, staffed by professionals with a genuine commitment to community.

“We’ve always believed that what makes us different is our focus on people,” said Eric Carter, owner of Carter Insurance. “We don’t just sell policies – we build relationships. That’s why families and businesses trust us. With James and Annie leading our Hinesburg office, clients can expect the same integrity and personalized service that have defined Carter Insurance Agency since day one.”

“Insurance can feel complicated,” said Clark, “but our job is to make it simple, approachable, and tailored to each person’s needs.”

Denny added, “Hinesburg is a community where people look out for one another, and that’s exactly how I approach insurance – building relationships and making sure clients feel supported.”

Shawn Oxford of Bristol Financial Services PC, had this to say: “I have personally and professionally worked with Carter Agency for over 17 years, and I have always been impressed. They have the personality of a small-town insurance agency, but the resources of a much larger organization. It’s great to know Hinesburg will now get to experience this firsthand.”

The new office is located at 22 Commerce St., Suite 9. You’ll know the place by the cutouts of Progressive Insurance marketing characters Flo and Jamie in the window.

James and Annie say to stop in and say ‘hi’ during the week or give them a call at 802-505-1054 or email: james@carteragencyvt.com or annie@carteragencyvt.com.