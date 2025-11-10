Celebrate 15 Years of Girls Nite Out Productions with Paint Night!
If you missed last weekend's shows, you have one more chance!
The Record Staff
Girls Nite Out Productions invites you to Paint Night, a play written by Carey Crim and directed by Kathryn Blume — a funny, heartfelt drama about creativity, connection and the colorful messes of life.
The show features the work of six amazing actresses: Wendi Stein, Laura Valastro, Carly Bennett, Mary Carol Maganzini, Claire Giroux-Williams, and Ashley Snow.
Where: The Black Box at Main Street Landing, Burlington
When: November 13–15, evening and matinee shows
Tickets & Info: http://girlsniteoutvt.com
To mark this milestone, we’re also showcasing the work of three local female artists — Jenn Adams, Jane Harissis, and Melissa DeTroy — whose pieces will be on display in the theater lobby to beautifully complement the play. It’s a celebration of women’s voices — on stage, on canvas, and in our community.
The play marks 15 years of Girls Nite Out Productions bringing women’s stories to life in Vermont theater.