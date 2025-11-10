The Record Staff



Girls Nite Out Productions invites you to Paint Night, a play written by Carey Crim and directed by Kathryn Blume — a funny, heartfelt drama about creativity, connection and the colorful messes of life.



The show features the work of six amazing actresses: Wendi Stein, Laura Valastro, Carly Bennett, Mary Carol Maganzini, Claire Giroux-Williams, and Ashley Snow.



Where: The Black Box at Main Street Landing, Burlington

When: November 13–15, evening and matinee shows

Tickets & Info: http://girlsniteoutvt.com



To mark this milestone, we’re also showcasing the work of three local female artists — Jenn Adams, Jane Harissis, and Melissa DeTroy — whose pieces will be on display in the theater lobby to beautifully complement the play. It’s a celebration of women’s voices — on stage, on canvas, and in our community.



The play marks 15 years of Girls Nite Out Productions bringing women’s stories to life in Vermont theater.