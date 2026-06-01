Record staff report

While the details are still in the works, it is likely that in the coming year Hinesburg’s wastewater customers will see rates stay the same and base water fees will be on the rise.

In a long discussion at the board’s May 20 meeting, Town Manager Todd Odit explained that he is attempting to reconcile the rates for both departments to make them more equitable based on use. For instance, currently the annual base fee is the same regardless of how much water is used, though most users do pay based on actual use.

Hinesburg’s wastewater and sewer rates are among the highest in the region in large part because of a small user base and higher costs. For instance, the state required that Hinesburg build a new wastewater treatment plant that ended up costing more than $17 million. The big increase in cost is for the cost of borrowing the money needed for construction.

There will be more discussion of the rates in coming meetings as well as a public hearing, probably in June, about the finalized proposed rates. Below are current projections and explanations from Odit for the board.

8)water&sewer 458KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In other action …

Fire Chief Prescott Nadeau outlined the town’s emergency preparedness plan, an annual requirement of the state and a detailed plan for staffing, vehicles and types of responses.

Town Manager Todd Odit added his desire to have a single person appointed as emergency response director nothing that while Nadeau and Police Chief Chris Romance are both trained and experienced in emergency response, any emergency would likely involve both their departments and their attention will be on managing their departments not necessarily the overall emergency.

He also pointed out that given the floods of July 2024, it would make sense to have a pre-approved list of contractors with rates and availability to speed up any process for FEMA approvals to do repair work.

Hinesburg Emergency Management Plan 299KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nadeau also told the board he attended the services for Linda Palmer, a longtime auxiliary fire department member. He praised her long and dedicated service to the fire department.

And Nadeau also noted that two new EMT firefighters will be hired and in place by July 6 and after a four-week training session will be “on the floor” so that the town will be covered 24/7 six days a week. One of the hires will replace Connor Contois, a full-time EMT firefighter who moved to South Carolina and the other is the new position approved by voters last fall.

Nadeau was joined by Reginald (Reggie) Beliveau, the state’s fire safety education officer, who will be working with Nadeau to hold public fire safety meetings with one scheduled for Lyman Meadows last week.

The board also approved:

A proposal for use of town roads and trails for the July 18 road race sponsored by the Richmond Trail Running Club. Click here for more information on the race and map of the race is below:

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