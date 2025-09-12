The Record Staff

Hinesburg Fire Chief Prescott Nadeau has been recognized as Vermont’s local Emergency Management Director of the Year.

The Vermont Department of Emergency Management (VMD) recognizes an individual each year who has demonstrated outstanding service to their community as the emergency management director.

Nadeau has direct responsibility for the organization, administration, and coordination of the local organization for emergency management. All Vermont cities and towns have an emergency management director.

Chief Nadeau, who has been Hinesburg’s chief since last September, has a longstanding relationship with VMD and has taken part in trainings, committees, and other activities that have not only contributed to his own ability to manage disasters in Hinesburg but also to improve emergency response in Vermont as a whole, VMD said in a statement.

His recognition reflects the reality that not all emergencies involve snowstorms or floods.

Nadeau was specifically praised by the state for his coordination of response to a water crisis at Sunset Lake Co-op when its water was turned off due to repair of a major leak in March. The neighborhood has 56 homes and about 100 residents who were without water to drink, wash dishes, or bathe for several days. There were also school attendance issues; some children were reluctant to go to school without showering.

From the nomination letter:

“Under Chief/EMD Nadeau’s leadership, within hours of notification, a point of distribution was established at CVU High School to provide affected residents with potable water and access to showers. Emergency crews organized home deliveries of drinking water and distributed hygiene kits and other essential supplies throughout the impacted neighborhood. These efforts helped stabilize the community while long-term solutions were being pursued.”

Chief Nadeau was presented with the award at the annual Vermont Emergency Preparedness Conference last week.