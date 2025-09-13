The Carpenter-Carse Library formally dedicated its new Children’s Garden in honor of the late Shelley Henson, an early childhood educator and long supporter of the library.

On a gray Saturday morning, more than 50 people — teachers, family and neighbors — attended to honor a respected early childhood educator and friend.

“It's wonderful to see so many people here,” Library Director Jill Andersen told the gathering. “Thank you for sharing in this celebration, because that's kind of how we see it as a celebration of Shelley's life and her contributions to this community.

“So many of you knew Shelley, and what a special person she was, and I hope you can agree that this children's garden is a fitting way to not only remember her, but to recognize her many contributions, especially to the young people of this community. Creating it has been such a fun and rewarding process, and we are so pleased with what it has become, and we look forward to adding more special touches in the future.”

Andersen thanked the many people involved in creating the space — The Vermont Urban and Community Forest Project which gave a grant to plant several trees; student volunteers from UVM who dug holes, added mulch and helped plant the trees; SCHIP which gave a grant for the kids play equipment and outdoor furniture and Red Wagon which donated plants.”

In addition, she said, “over 30 community members donated to the Shelley Henson Memorial Fund that we set up and allowed us to purchase soil, shrubs, mulch, the footbridge, this lovely weeping crab apple tree that we planted here in the center, and also (the) plaque that we're going to place today. In addition, the library has a collection. of early childhood science books. with inscriptions to Shelly inside, and (Librarian) Jen (Amsbary) has them on display in the community room.

“We hope you'll stayed and enjoy this space today and for, you know, years to come,” she added. “This Children's Garden was truly a community effort, and that spirit of togetherness is exactly what the space is meant to inspire.”

Shelley, 62, was an early childhood educator throughout her life. She shaped the lives of children and families at the Family School in Brewster, MA, The YMCA of Greater Burlington, Milton Elementary School, Shelburne Community School, CP Smith Elementary School, Hinesburg Community School, and the greater Champlain Valley School District. She was an advocate for high quality early childhood education and volunteered on the VAEYC board. She had her masters degree in special education and certificate in school administration. She died January 16, 2025 in her sleep.

Shelley was remembered fondly by those who attended, including Michelle Lewis a former teaching colleague (play clip for her thoughts.)

“I knew her from the Shelburne Community School (SCS) where she hired me,” Lewis said. “And it was a privilege to work with her. She also touched my life deeply as my kids' first preschool teacher at SCS. She was a pure joy to work with and a pleasure to know. She had a warmth about her and an energy that was laid back, but brilliant at the same time. Her smile could light up a room.

“It was such a loss to so many of us. We wish we had more time with her.”