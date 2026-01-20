The Parkside Café is hosting a Comedy Open Mic Night on Thursday, Jan. 22. Sign-ups are 7 p.m. and the show is from 7:30-9 p.m. Parkside Café, 10240 Route 116, Hinesburg.

Who should come?

New comics, returning comics, late bloomers juggling kids (or not), jobs (maybe), mortgages, and existential exhaustion. All experience levels, all identities, age 18-plus.

Try a joke. Tell a story. Laugh. Roll your eyes.

Need more info? waynemaceyka@gmail.com