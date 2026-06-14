It was standing room only at CVU auditorium as parents, brothers, sisters, cousins, grandparents and friends crowded in to applaud and cheer their Hinesburg Community School 8th-grade graduates.

Photos by Tyler Cohen

Toward the end of the ceremonies, as a movie screen was lowered and the crowd got to ooh and ahh, and giggle at and applaud the photos of some of the graduates when they were much younger, the screen went dark. HCS Principal Tim Trevithick scrambled to see what was wrong, the crowd began muttering to themselves and then came the announcement: Fire alarm in the building, everyone had to leave the building. CVSD Superintendent Adam Bunting emerged to clarify: You must leave the building.

The crowd filed out into the 81-degree heat, finding solace in the few trees outside, laughing, shrugging, saying, “This will be a graduation we’ll never forget.” And after a while they were allowed back in, to a packed room for cake and refreshments; but many stayed outside, took photos and then headed home.

The Hinesburg Record salutes the 8th graders and wishes them the best of luck next year as they begin at CVU.