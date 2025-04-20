Policies

For our policies on editorial independence, financial transparency and conflict of interest, please go here.

Publication Schedule

The Hinesburg Record Publishes once a month except August and January. It publishes a regular weekly Newsletter on Mondays sent via email from here.

The People

Click the names of any of these folks if you need to get in touch with us. (NOTE: When clicking you will see a message, CLICK ALLOW so you can send the email.)

Mary Jo Brace, Finance Officer, Circulation.

Geoffrey Gevalt, Managing Editor.

Kevin Lewis, Public Relations, Production and Ad Coordinator; 802-999-2410

Cathy Ryan, Content Editor.

The Newsletter

If you wish to be added to our newsletter email list, subscribe here or email Geoffrey Gevalt.

Submission Guidelines & Conventions:

We prefer to receive articles via email as editable attachments whenever possible. If this is not possible, the article should be typed or legibly handwritten. Regardless of how the article is submitted, it should contain the following information :

Headline

Byline Content Dates to be inserted in calendars highlighted

Photograph with caption (optional)

Phone Number of author or contact person

HOW TO SUBMIT:

You may send an article via email to: news@hinesburgrecord.org You may mail it to: The Hinesburg Record, PO Box 304, Hinesburg, VT, 05461

Want an ad? Send it to us or let us make it for you!

To submit an ad, or request that we design one for you (for free!), please call Kevin at 802-999-2410 or e-mail ads@hinesburgrecord.org.

The Hinesburg Record is an independent, non-profit community newspaper run by volunteers. Publishing 10 times per year since 1987, The Hinesburg Record is mailed to 2100 Hinesburg households, over 50 paid subscribers and is delivered to surrounding communities for a total circulation of 3000. The paper is a four-column format tabloid with an image size of 9.875” x 12.125” and averages 24 pages.

Ad rate summary shown below

Ad sizes, click on ‘Download’ to view or download:

220705 Ad Sizes 249KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.