Craft Fairs Saturday, Oct. 18
If you like crafts, you'll love this coming Saturday with two fairs going on - one at the fire station and the other at CVU
Mark your calendars: Two craft fairs will get underway in Hinesburg starting at 9 a.m.
At CVU, Access CVU is sponsoring a giant fair featuring 150 new and returning vendors offering handmade crafts, art, jewelry, baskets, quilts and, yes, food! Pizza 44, Only Cannoli, and Green Mountain Kettle Corn will be serving up local favorites all day.
Most of the money collected from the event, goes right back to the school’s adult community ed program. About 3,500 people come to the event every year to shop for holiday gifts.
Students also will be at the event raising money for their various clubs. Parking is free and free entry; the fair ends at 4 p.m.
Simultaneously, the Hinesburg Firefighter’s Association will hold its annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station with dozens of vendors and food. The association says it still has a few spaces left for available for vendors; if you are interested, send an email by clicking here.
The firefighters have additional events this fall:
Food Drive: Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. We will have donation sites at Lantman’s and the fire station that day. Firefighters hope to donate 2,000 pounds of food to the food shelf.
Coat Drive will be held on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. All items that day are FREE, and families may take as much as they need. Starting Oct. 18, we will be collecting used and new winter gear for children to adult sizes. The gear should be clean and in good condition. We will also be accepting hats, mittens, snow pants, and boots. These items can be dropped off at the fire station between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.