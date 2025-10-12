Mark your calendars: Two craft fairs will get underway in Hinesburg starting at 9 a.m.

At CVU, Access CVU is sponsoring a giant fair featuring 150 new and returning vendors offering handmade crafts, art, jewelry, baskets, quilts and, yes, food! Pizza 44, Only Cannoli, and Green Mountain Kettle Corn will be serving up local favorites all day.

Most of the money collected from the event, goes right back to the school’s adult community ed program. About 3,500 people come to the event every year to shop for holiday gifts.

Students also will be at the event raising money for their various clubs. Parking is free and free entry; the fair ends at 4 p.m.

Simultaneously, the Hinesburg Firefighter’s Association will hold its annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station with dozens of vendors and food. The association says it still has a few spaces left for available for vendors; if you are interested, send an email by clicking here.

The firefighters have additional events this fall: