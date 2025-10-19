Hundreds of people flocked to the two crafts fairs held on Saturday, Oct. 18: One at CVU which benefitted ACCESS-CVU adult learning and the other at the Hinesburg Fire Station to support the department.

Hats and jewelry, mittens and wooden bowls, metal crafts and woven wool and every color imaginable. Thanks to all who showed off their wares and helped support the gatherings.

Here are some shots from the early hours of the fairs. All photo by The Record’s Mary Jo Brace.