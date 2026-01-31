CSWD Winter Webinar Series: Who’s Responsible for Waste? Rethinking Products and Packaging

Feb. 18, 6-6:45 p.m.

Who should be responsible for managing waste? The consumer? The government? Or the companies that make the products?

Join us for a free webinar on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to learn how this policy shifts part of the responsibility to producers and why it matters for waste reduction, product design, and sustainability.

Understand how EPR works

Learn why it encourages smarter, more sustainable products

Learn more and sign up here

Thursday, Feb.19 – Closed for All-Staff Training from 8-11 a.m.

All facilities closed 8-11 a.m. (Organics Recycling Facility (ORF) remains open for food scraps and yard waste drop-off only; no compost sales).

Now Hiring: Route Driver/Laborer

Looking for hands-on work that makes a real difference? If you like working outdoors, operating equipment, and keeping your community running, this could be the job for you.

CSWD is hiring a route driver/laborer to transport food scraps and special materials and help maintain district facilities across Chittenden County. No two days are the same.

Physical, outdoor work

Equipment and vehicle operation

$23-$25/hour plus full benefits

Year-round, stable employment

Experience is a plus – training provided. Learn more here.