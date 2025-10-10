By Tyler Cohen

CVSD Communications Director

The Champlain Valley School District school board gathered on Sept. 16 for their first in-school session of the year, with discussion and reports ranging from the impacts of Act 73 on CVSD to CVU’s new phone-free school day.

The meeting kicked off the school year’s Inspiration Awards—a celebration of students who exemplify CVSD’s vision and values—by honoring three students who participated in SAGE, the district’s Summer Academic Growth Experience.

District Literacy Leader Jensa Bushey, Hinesburg Central School sixth-grade teacher Jo Laggis, and Williston third- and fourth-grade teacher Karin Ward awarded Shyanna Haskins, Ryan LaBerge, and Hunter Haskins with the evening’s accolades, sharing stories of the drive, creativity, passion, and confidence each student displayed in this year’s SAGE lab school project.

To close the Inspiration Awards, Superintendent Adam Bunting took a moment to honor Lynn Camara, a beloved member of the community who passed away unexpectedly in September. With her integrity, kindness and deep commitment to the wellbeing of students, families, and colleagues, Camara exemplified the mission of the Inspiration Awards. “Lynn’s presence was huge,” Bunting said, “and we promise to carry [her] work forward.”

Getting down to business, Bunting presented an overview of faculty and staff.

Convocation. These in-service days began the school year by focusing on the work the district will be doing to map and maximize student engagement, including through a community-based design partnership with a nonprofit called Transcend, which has helped Hinesburg Community School co-create actions to channel energy, creativity and resources.

Reports to the board began with Student Council, including the four-student board members each sharing their appreciation of CVU’s new bell-to-bell phone-free practice. “I don’t think that I realized how much the phones had an impact on us,” said Cassie York, a new student member of the board. “I really feel like I get a sense of higher participation and engagement [now].”

The Indicators Committee recommended that the board approve CVSD’s Continuous Improvement Plans (CIP). The Finance Committee reported on their development of the FY27 budget calendar; their review of summer work and the final financial management report for FY25; and the development of a proposed $13-million bond to cover building upgrades and maintenance projects. And Tyler Cohen, CVSD communication manager, presented a district-wide communication strategy, guiding principles of communication, and key priorities, which include focus on the FY27 budget, Act 73 and more.

CVU Principal Katherine Riley provided her assessment of the school’s phone-free practice, which has been in effect for two weeks, requires students keep their phone in a basic zippered pouch that’s left in their locker or backpack, and has largely been met with positivity. “So far the implementation has gone really well,” Riley said.

Discussion matters included conversation on three board policies, Act 73’s implications for CVSD, the FY27 budget calendar and assumptions—which will be reviewed in further detail along with a budget target discussion at the October board meeting—and a draft board work plan.

Act 73—and the current work a state task force is doing to develop models for redistricting—was the primary matter discussed. The board reaffirmed that CVSD currently operates at or above the scale outlined in Act 73 and therefore is the evidence-based model that the task force should look to when developing models—rather than changing the makeup of CVSD. “We fit the model,” said board member Kate Webb.

Action matters included approving the board operating protocols, board goals and CIPs, and reaffirming, repealing or revising 20 board policies, which is part of the Policy Committee’s work to regularly review and update these documents.

The next CVSD school board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 21 at 6 p.m. in the CVU library.