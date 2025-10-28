CVU Athletics Playoff Schedule
All of the playoff games are away, but here's the times and locations. We will update with scores as we get them.
Today: Tuesday Oct. 28 (all semi-final games)
Girls field hockey vs Burr & Burton, 6 p.m. at Middlebury College’s Kohn Field
Girls volleyball, 6 p.m. at Essex High School
Boys Volleyball, 8 p.m. at Essex High School
Wednesday 10/29: (all semi-final games)
Boys Soccer vs Burlington High School, 3:30 p.m. at South Burlington High School
Girls Soccer vs St. Johnsbury Academy, 6 p.m. at South Burlington High School
Friday 10/31: (quarter final)
Football, 7 p.m. at St. Johnsbury Academy
If teams advance …
Saturday 11/1
1:00 Field Hockey, 1 p.m. at UVM
Girls Soccer, 5 p.m. at UVM
Boys Soccer, 7:30 p.m. at UVM
Sunday 11/2
Girls Volleyball, 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s College
Boys Volleyball, 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s College
Football - TBD
I(nformation courtesy of Renee Breault, CVU Athletic Director. Thank you, Renee.)