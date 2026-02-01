Click arrow to start slideshow.

The Record Staff

The CVU boys hockey team beat a strong BFA-St. Albans team Saturday evening with a goal in sudden-death overtime. The final score was 3-2.

CVU went out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Eric Weinberg in the first period and Brady Jones in the second. But BFA came back with a power play goal in the second and an a goal in the third.

In overtime, Ezra Ziter got a scrappy goal in front of the net to give the victory to the Redhawks barely two minutes into overtime.

It was quite a week for CVU. Earlier in the week they defeated Rutland 9-1.