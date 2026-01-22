CVU boys lost to BFA-St. Albans on Jan. 20. Photos by Mark Bouvier.

The Record Staff

All good things must eventually come to an end, but certainly the CVU boys basketball team weren’t happy about it.

Tuesday night, Jan. 20, the CVU Redhawks were defeated by BFA-St Albans, 44-51, ending the Redhawks’ five-game winning streak. They now stand at 7-3 with a big game coming at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23, at Essex.

Adrian Paliling was top CVU scorer with 11 points; Prodige Bikule put up eight points and had seven rebounds.