(Click one photo to activate slideshow) CVU boys basketball defeated St. Johnsbury 1.12.25, 87-52. Photos by Mark Bouvier

The Record Staff

CVU boys dominated St. Johnsbury Academy Monday night (Jan. 12, 2026) leading 43-23 at the half and ending the game at 87-52, the Redhawks’ highest score of the season. The team now stands at 6-2, their fourth win in a row.

Owen Scott led the scoring with 19 points, going 6-for-8 from the field, his third game in a row when he has scored at least 19 points. Connor Dubois had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Brady Gangl had 14 points.

As a team, CVU was hot, making 12 of 16 three-pointers with 17 assists. All 14 players scored.