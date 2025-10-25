The Record Staff

CVU continued its decades-long dominance in cross-country running on Saturday with both the girls and boys teams winning the Vermont Division 1 championships at the course in Thetford Academy where the state championship is traditionally run.

CVU’s Charlotte Crum finished as the Division I girls champion, and her counterpart, Ben Holoch, finished first in the boys’ race.

Crum ran the challenging 5K course in 19 minutes, 15.20 seconds for her first state crown and set the way for the rest of her team: Lydia Donahue (19:28.60) came in second, Audrey Neilson took fourth and Isabella Gravina-Budis was ninth. The team placed 1-2-4-9-11-12-20.

The girls’ team has now won the state championships four years in a row and Saturday’s race will put them in a good position to win a third New England championship in a row. The New Englands will be held at Thetford in two weeks.

On the boys side, Holoch won in 16:32.40 while Cole Hart was fourth, Treson McEnaney finished eighth, followed by Jack Snyder (11th) and Charlie Meisenzahl (25th). CVU toppled St. Johnsbury Academy’s four-year reign as state champs.

In other results Saturday:

The CVU girls field hockey, now 12-2, throttled St. Johnsbury Academy 9-1 at Buck Field at Burlington High School.

CVU boys varsity soccer tied Mount Mansfield, 1-1 but won the game on the penalty shootout, 4-2. (The girls varsity plays Sunday)

And on Friday, CVU’s football team lost to Burr & Burton, 14-44.

Both the boys soccer and the girls field hockey games were moved to Burlington’s turf field because of the soggy conditions of CVU’s field, according to Renee Breault, CVU’s athletic director.