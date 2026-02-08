CVU Girls Basketball Picks up Steam
Two victories this week for the girls; boys – basketball and hockey – don't fare as well.
The CVU girls basketball team had an easy time of it with BFA St. Albans Thursday night, defeating the Comets 53-31. On Saturday the girls travelled to Saranac High School in New York for a fourth win in a row by an overwhelming score of 78-29, to take their record to 11-5.
The boys’ basketball team (9-5) lost to Mount Mansfield 37-54 and will face South Burlington on Monday (Feb. 9).
The boys’ hockey team lost 0-3 to Rice before losing to Essex Saturday night, 1-3. Their record fell to 9-5.