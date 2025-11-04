CVU Girls Cross Country team and coach David Baird. (Photo by David Baird)

The Record Staff

CVU’s girls cross country team came in second at the Northeast Regionals on Saturday and will next head to Portland, Oregon, to race in the Nationals on Dec. 6.

The team came in second in the Northeast Regional race on Saturday in Wappinger Falls, N.Y., thus qualifying for the automatic bid to go to the nationals. The combined finishes of the top five finishers of a team determine the score. CVU squeaked into second past William Penn Charter of Pennsylvania. Union Catholic of New Jersey won the team title.

Lydia Donahue (18 minutes, 51.4 seconds), Charlotte Crum (18:52.3) and Audrey Neilson (18:54.5) crossed the line to take 23rd, 24th and 25th place, respectively. Zoe McNabb, CVU’s No. 4 runner, grabbed 31st overall with a time of 19:06.4. Isabella Gravina-Budis completed CVU’s top-5 scoring (84th place, 19:51.6).

Madeleine Deyo (122nd, 20:16.7) and Olivia Neilson (159th, 20:47.5) also raced for CVU in a field of 263 finishers.

CVU captured a third straight New England title in early November at Thetford Academy where it also won the Vermont title in October. This will be the second year in a row that the girls compete in the Nationals and the fifth time in the history of the program (2010, 2011, 2018, 2024).

According to The Burlington Free Press, prior to Saturday’s race, CVU was ranked 25th in the nation by DyeStat, an online high school athletic analytics site.