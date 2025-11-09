The Hinesburg Record

They did it.

The CVU girls cross country team, ranked 16th in the nation, won the 90th New England Interscholastic Cross Country race at Thetford Academy, the same course where they captured the Vermont State Championships (4th year in a row) two weeks ago.

CVU scored 89 points to place first, Cumberland, R.I., (121) was second and Hanover, N.H. (came in third)

Charlotte Crum was the top finisher for CVU, (8th; 19:12.7) and edged teammate Lydia Donahue (9th; 19:13.4). They were followed by Audrey Neilson (20th), Zoey McNabb (43) and Isabella Gravina-Budis (47th).

The Redhawks have now won the New Englands six times in the last decade: 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025).

“We are super-excited to see all the effort we put into this season paid off,” Crum told The Burlington Free Press. “We are super-excited to celebrate.”

Donahue admitted that “we had some really stiff competition today.”

For most of the CVU seniors, Thetford was a kind of “home course” – it was their ninth time racing the challenging 5k course which winds through the woods, up hill and down.

The team will have two weeks to get ready for the Nov. 22 NXR Northeast Regional championships held at Wappingers Falls, NY. It they win that, then it’s onto the Nationals on Dec. 5.

Good luck Redhawks!