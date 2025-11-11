The Record Staff

CVU Performing Arts will be presenting Into the Woods Nov. 14-16, a witty, thought-provoking musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

On the surface, it’s a whimsical mash-up of beloved fairy tales, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, witches,and wolves. But venture deeper, and Into the Woods reveals what happens after “happily ever after.”

These characters, driven by their desires, intersect with other narratives in the magical woods, facing real consequences as they navigate the complexities of relationships—particularly between parents and children.

Performances run Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 16 at 1 p.m.

For tickets: https://www.ticketsource.com/cvutheater